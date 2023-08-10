Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

