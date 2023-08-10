Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.7 %

H traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.78. 76,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,688. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.87 and a 12-month high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.17.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

