Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hydro One Limited (TSE:HGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.7 %

H traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.78. 76,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,688. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.87 and a 12-month high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hydro One (TSE:H)

