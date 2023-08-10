Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyzon Motors had a negative net margin of 2,864.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,390. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

