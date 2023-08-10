i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 7.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 44,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 142,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $757.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 303.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 172,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,371,835,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

