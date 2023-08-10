ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $138.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ICF International has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $556,514. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.