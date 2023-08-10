iHeartMedia’s (IHRT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

IHRT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 493,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,031,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 308,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

