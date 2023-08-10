Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.53.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

