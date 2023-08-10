IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
IMAC Stock Performance
IMAC stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
IMAC Company Profile
