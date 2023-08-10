IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IMAC Stock Performance

IMAC stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

IMAC Company Profile

the imac regeneration center is an integrative medicine clinic serving patients with knee pain, back pain, soft tissue and joint damage, muscular tears, and arthritis. we earn patients based on successful outcomes of previous guests. it is our sincere goal to provide each patient with non-invasive treatments that result in a quality, pain-free life.

