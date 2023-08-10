Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on III. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:III remained flat at $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,469. The company has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,000. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

