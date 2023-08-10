Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.40 EPS.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.