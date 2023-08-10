Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,860. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500505 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.