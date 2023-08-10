Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

