Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

