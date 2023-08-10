Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP Acquires $11,040.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) VP Wendy Mcdermott bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,399.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wendy Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Wendy Mcdermott bought 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,993,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.