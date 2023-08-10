Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP Acquires $11,040.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) VP Wendy Mcdermott bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,399.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wendy Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 23rd, Wendy Mcdermott bought 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,993,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

