Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £679.44 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £679.44 ($868.29).
Metals One Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Metals One PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
Metals One Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.