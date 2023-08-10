Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £679.44 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Owen bought 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £679.44 ($868.29).

Metals One Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MET1 stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Metals One PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire critical battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds interests in the Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel-copper-zinc projects, as well as the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway.

