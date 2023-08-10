Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £82,500 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($105,431.31).
Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,934.19).
- On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,240.05).
Ninety One Group Price Performance
Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 937.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.85).
About Ninety One Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
