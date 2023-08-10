Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £82,500 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($105,431.31).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,934.19).

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,240.05).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 937.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.85).

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

About Ninety One Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is 7,222.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.