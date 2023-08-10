Insider Buying: Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) CEO Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,911 shares in the company, valued at $447,529.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QNCX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,836. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNCX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

