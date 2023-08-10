Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £138.60 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($177.12).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Ken Murphy purchased 56 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($176.77).

On Friday, May 12th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £140.25 ($179.23).

Tesco Stock Down 0.2 %

TSCO opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.11. The company has a market cap of £18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesco

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.