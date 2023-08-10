Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,065,720.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

CHE opened at $511.59 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

