Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,065,720.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %
CHE opened at $511.59 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.52.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
