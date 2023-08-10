Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,953 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.88, for a total transaction of $986,030.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,238,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,287 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $2,644,768.88.

On Monday, July 31st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total transaction of $4,357,882.46.

On Friday, July 28th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,114 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.08, for a total transaction of $1,148,071.12.

On Wednesday, July 26th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,079 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.20, for a total transaction of $3,859,470.80.

On Monday, July 24th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,491.34.

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $503.75. 72,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

