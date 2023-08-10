Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $8,173,770.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

IDXX opened at $518.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.45 and a 200-day moving average of $490.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.