Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $8,173,770.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %
IDXX opened at $518.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.45 and a 200-day moving average of $490.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
