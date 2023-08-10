Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $215.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,089. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

