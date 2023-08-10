Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Sells $416,817.50 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

