Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Sells $1,598,050.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

