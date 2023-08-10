Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 1,215 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $110,761.76.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $122.92. 31,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

