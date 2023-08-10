Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $11.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.84. 511,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,978. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.
