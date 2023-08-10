Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 308,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,582. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

