Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $595,168.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

