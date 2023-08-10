Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Gerald Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $424,187,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

