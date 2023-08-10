Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.90 to $2.40 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Inspirato Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 199,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.61.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $55,184.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,553,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,780.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 570,428 shares of company stock worth $577,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Inspirato by 86.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspirato by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

