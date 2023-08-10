Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 2,974,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,154. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $2,013,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

