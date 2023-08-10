Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.16. The company had a trading volume of 721,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

