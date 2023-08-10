Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
