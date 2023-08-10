Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.