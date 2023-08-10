Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

DG stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,049. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

