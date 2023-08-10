Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. 30,900,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,614,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

