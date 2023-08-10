Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 624,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

