Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.90. 724,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,720. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

