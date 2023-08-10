Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,202. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

