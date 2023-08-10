Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,589. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

