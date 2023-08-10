Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,045.8% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.79. The company had a trading volume of 357,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,043. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

