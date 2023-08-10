Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,542,000 after purchasing an additional 207,454 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.68. 339,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,205. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.