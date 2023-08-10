Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,930 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 59,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,288,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after buying an additional 174,920 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 16,474,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,412,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

