Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.86. 635,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,164. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

