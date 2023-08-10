Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 4,785,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,405. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

