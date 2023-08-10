Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,210. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

