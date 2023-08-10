Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. 4,283,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

