Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells $318,412.35 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,932. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

