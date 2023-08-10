Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 7.9 %

IPAR traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. 201,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $161.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

