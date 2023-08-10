Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.20. 1,410,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,178. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

