International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $7,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.2 %

IMXI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 60,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,823. The firm has a market cap of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

